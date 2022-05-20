It is a double celebration for Nigerian music star, Omah Lay on her 25th birthday and he is giving a big shout out to his fans base

The singer is celebrating two years since he burst into mainstream entertainment and was full of thanks for his fans

He declared his love for the fans and they also showered him with lovely birthday messages as they joined him in the celebrations

Nigerian music youngster, Omah Lay is having a double celebration and he is carrying his fans along.

The singer took to his Twitter page to announce that it has been two years since he introduced himself to the mainstream music industry and it coincides with his 25th birthday.

Omah Lay celebrates birthday.

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay thanked the fans for their support in the last two years and also expressed his love for them:

"It’s been 2yrs now!! Thank you for riding with me even in my worse, I love you so much btw, I turned 25 today."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Omah Lay

Social media users have joined Omah Lay in the double celebrations, most of them showered him with lovely birthday wishes.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dlady_E:

"Happy birthday Omah It's also my birthday today."

AFinechic:

"We love you so much happy birthday baby."

Thatsexychef_:

"May you continue to grow in good health."

NaomiEv06137571:

"Happy birthday king Omah wishing u all the best keep winning."

Big3rd007:

"The fact is, your songs don’t fade, keeps getting better in my ear every morning."

EjikeIbeh2:

"Rise and shine budd , you came to the show and stole it and till date you've been doing pretty well in the game . Keep soaring high and keep doing good music, wishing you the best and more wins. Afrobeats culture will be happy with you as you work to leave a lasting legacy."

