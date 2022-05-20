Popular Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is a proud mum of four and she has taken to social media to flaunt her kids

In a video sighted on her page, the veteran shared individual photos of her kids, a group one she took with them, and a short clip

Fans and colleagues of the actress could not get over the video as they pointed out how blessed Rita is

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie got her fans and colleagues swooning with admiration after she posted a video of her adorable family.

The video showed off the actress' four grown-up children as well as a fun moment they shared as a family.

Rita Edochie shares video of kids Photo credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

"MY FOUR CHILDREN AND I. GOD ALMIGHTY IS FAITHFUL. GOD ALMIGHTY LOVES ME. THANK YOU FATHER."

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to Rita Edochie's video

ucheogbodo:

"Wow Mama u are blessed."

brownyigboegwu:

"You are blessed mummy I tap oooo."

ucheelendu:

"My family. God bless, keep and prosper you all in Jesus name. Amen "

official_asah1:

"More grace to your family Ma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

osatohanwenfavour:

"Awesome may God continue to protect them."

amanda_zoba:

"I tap frm this grace oh mama u re blessed."

real_orjiugo:

"You're truly blessed mummy."

anniecrucy:

"You are highly blessed."

oluchichiana007:

"You're blessed my sweet Mama❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

realucheebere:

"Wow! Agbala ka ibe ya your name is called Blessed."

opecminister:

"Wow what a wonderful family. Mummy u r really blessed indeed."

mbaekweaustin:

"Family bond is the strongest."

Mercy Johnson and kids dazzle in beautiful African traditional outfits

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her kids have continued to dazzle fans with their display on social media, but this time it was done in a traditional way.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a lovely video of herself with her kids rocking different traditional attires for their school’s cultural day event.

Despite being from Kogi state, Mercy dressed up her kids in different outfits showcasing other cultures apart from hers.

The actress’ eldest daughter, Purity, showcased the beauty of South Africa with her colourful outfit inspired by the country.

Source: Legit.ng