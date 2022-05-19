Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently shared a video that showed how versatile she is as a movie star

The mum of four was on a movie set and she was seen throwing hard punches at a bag as the camera focused on her

At the end of the video, the actress could not help but lament over how hard the scene was and how much she would be getting paid

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, is one celebrity that is much loved by all mostly because of her acting prowess.

The mum of four recently got people talking after she shared a video of one of her moments on a movie set.

The gangster actress was seen delivering blows on a punching bag as the cameraman got to work around her.

At the end of the scene, obviously surprised at how much work she had to put in, Mercy could not help but lament over how hard the scene was.

She also questioned how much she would be getting paid for the project.

"Who send me oooo, its the end for me."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

dr_success_john:

"MJ kilode ??"

nenye_nwa1:

"Na you send yourself ooo."

official_kelly_gold:

"after four children."

tinababy.5454:

"Na acting send you mama."

mandytrendies:

"Dats why I always love yah acting, always so real."

smilealways_precious:

"My number 1 don turn boxer Love always❤️"

realmalachyatusco:

"Who sent you @mercyjohnsonokojie How much dey promise you biko No 1 no come and kill yourself joor ❤️❤️❤️"

favoursamuel896:

"You are so funny dear."

Mercy Johnson blushes hard as she meets actress Bimbo Akintola

The Nigerian actress met with one of Nollywood’s veteran movie stars, Bimbo Akintola.

Akintola clocked a year older on May 5, 2022, and Mercy was filled with joy to be meeting her senior colleague in the industry.

Their meeting was captured on video and was posted online on Mercy’s official Instagram page.

In the sweet video, Mercy did a little happy dance before embracing the top actress. She also wished her a happy birthday.

