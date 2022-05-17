Nigerian music veteran 2Baba has shared some lovely moments with his three children he had with one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi

2Baba in the video could be seen taking a walk with his kids at a location that appears to be outside the country

The excited father in a statement protects his children as he referred to them as African Queens and Kings

Popular music veteran 2Baba has shared a lovely video of him and three of his kids he had with Pero Adeniyi as they bonded.

The singer, who was excited to be with his children could be seen vibing with them.

2Baba calls his children young African queens & kings. Credit: @official2baba

Sharing the video on his IG page, 2Baba wrote:

“Squaded!! Me and my goons. Ehi, Justin, innocent jnr. ❤️ This 13 Yr old young man wan taller than his father now. I don warn am make e no try am. #WARRIORS #GRATEFUL Father protect all our children ❤️ Young African Queens & Kings.”

See the video below:

Reactions as 2Baba spends time with his children

The video has stirred reactions from some of the singer's fans and followers, Legit,ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mayons3autos:

"More respect boss, may God bless them all #idibia ❤️❤️❤️."

gboystarr:

"Good people. Your hormones too strong. All your children resemble you. Your genes dey help you save DNA money."

ola_of_nkoto:

"God is in control . There won't be no evil in you or your kids lives. Also, Annie won't shout and cry this time around ❤️."

maryokonye:

"Haaa. They allowed him to go to America?"

tilo.s123:

"@maryokonye finally . If he dares snap near their mother trouble will start."

_ekundharyor:

"Their Daddy ❤️ .. God bless all the kids "

