Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, recently took to social media to showcase her kids displaying Africa’s beautiful culture

The movie star shared a video of three of her kids dressed up in different outfits representing different African cultures

This was done for the children’s school’s cultural day event and numerous fans gushed over how good they looked

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her kids have continued to dazzle fans with their display on social media, but this time it was done in a traditional way.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a lovely video of herself with her kids rocking different traditional attires for their school’s cultural day event.

Despite being from Kogi state, Mercy dressed up her kids in different outfits showcasing other culture apart from hers.

Mercy Johnson and her kids rocking traditional attires for school's cultural day. Photos: @realmercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress’ eldest daughter, Purity, showcased the beauty of South Africa with her colorful outfit inspired by the country. Her son, Henry, represented the Tiv people of Benue state with his outfit while her other daughter, Angel, wore an Iro and Buba like a Yoruba princess.

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over Mercy Johnson and her kids

The video of the actress’ kids in their beautiful traditional outfits left numerous fans gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

Lalaakindoju:

“So beautiful .”

Moyolawalofficial:

“Soon beautiful ❤️.”

Susanukaa:

“So cute. That Tiv king is perfect, that’s how we dress. .”

Ivysparkles123:

“It the Tor Tiv outfit for me.”

Queen.4herking:

“Yoruba Queen for me.. baby girl is all about her ice cream .”

Postcsectionessentials:

“Awwww ....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️can I like this a million times.”

Nice one.

