Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to Barbadian music superstar, Rihanna's childbirth

Kemi boasted that she is now a grandma after the singer welcomed her baby boy as she shared their photo together

The journalist restricted her followers from commenting on the tweet but they found a way to react by quoting it and blasting her

One will wonder how and when Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo and Barbadian singer, Rihanna got related.

The journalist bragged about finally becoming a grandmother after news of Rihanna's childbirth hits the internet.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Rihanna's childbirth. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @badgirlriri

Kemi took to her verified Twitter page to rejoice about the great news and gushed over her new role as she shared her photo with Rihanna.

According to her tweet:

"Rihanna had a baby boy I'm finally a grandma."

She restricted her followers from commenting on the tweet but they managed to react by quoting it and expressing what they feel about it.

Check out the tweet below:

Nigerians quote Kemi Olunloyo's tweet

Social media users across the country found a way to comment on Kemi Olaunloyo's tweet about becoming a grandma after Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy despite restricting the tweet. Most of them blasted her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

ChiefKunlemi:

"In the history of delusion. You take the cake."

1Eminence"

"This woman is a clown."

Adewale20364414:

"Congratulations to you too Grandma, I like RiRi so much she's my best female musician."

Diary_gal:

"Aunty Kem Kem has come."

