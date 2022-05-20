A group of young ladies had nothing on veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo during a dance-off challenge

The women all danced to Kizz Daniel’s Bug a song and Dokubo had no difficulty going low as she bust dance moves to the track

a Fans and colleagues were impressed and many took to the film star’s comment section with words of commendation

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo was busting with energy in the latest dance video shared on her official Instagram page.

Apparently, the veteran movie star had a meeting with some young ladies who are also her mentees, and they had a mini dance-off challenge.

Hilda Dokubo dances to Kizz Daniel's Buga. Photo: @hildadokubo

The women all took positions as they bust move to singer Kizz Daniel’s hit record, Buga.

Interestingly, the young ladies had nothing on Dokubo who was equally up to the challenge and equipped with viral dance steps of the song.

The movie star energetically moved her body and also bent low as suggested by the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"Biko where is the party? These girls can not be making me do all this dancing for nothing."

Social media users react

escobarnallwelll said:

"Beautiful and happy people."

linzy_just said:

"Opor opor . My beautiful and ever happy mama, happiness is free."

noelaugwu said:

"The rocking is not for kids ooo. You are equal to the task @hildadokubo."

zynnyken said:

"Wao mummy you dance better than them young girls ooo."

daviesakuye said:

"Original Port-Harcourt girl❤️now I truly believe u wre the Queen of dance in ur time ...period!"

ruthantonia_ said:

"Mummy is the winner ."

Mercy Johnson bust moves to Kizz Daniels Buga

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Mercy Johnson appears to have caught singer Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ bug going by her latest video.

The Nollywood movie star posted a clip online of herself dancing to the viral song while rocking a big baby bump on a film set.

Fans and celebrity colleagues took to Mercy’s comment section to react to the video with many of them commenting on her baby bump.

