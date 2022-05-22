A Nigerian mum has been seen in a viral video jumping on the Buga dance challenge excitedly, nailing it with much swag

The mum who was in a beautiful wrapper went down low to show how Buga is done with so much dance skills up her sleeves

The video of her wonderful performance has now gone viral with so many young people trooping to see it

It seems no one wants to be left behind in the hot Buga dance challenge as the latest to join is a Nigerian mum who did it with much elegance.

The mum mounted the dance floor like a stallion and rode with her legs like a queen with much grace and sterling foot moves.

The mum showed of wonderful dance steps. Photo credit: Tiktok/@veronicasdaughter.

Buga by Kizz Daniel finds expression

It seems the popular song by Kizz Daniel caught her attention when she was on wrapper and she decided not to change it but to do justice to it all the way.

Many of her fans who have seen the video agree that she nailed the challenge and showered her with so much admiration and praise. The was shared on Facebook by Ella Chioma Ezeadilieje.

Watch the video below:

Dad and daughter engage each other in native dance

In a related story, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian dad engaged his daughter in a dance battle and it was all nice to see.

The video of their dance quickly went viral online with many praising the daughter and saying she won the contest.

Many said the little girl who was dressed in a beautiful black gown danced like a princess.

Source: Legit.ng