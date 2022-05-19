Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently clashed with much-loved comedian, Sabinus, on social media

The two stars seemed to be at loggerheads after Sabinus dropped an interesting comment on Bobrisky’s Facebook post

The crossdresser threatened to arrest Sabinus and internet users have now reacted to their exchange on social media

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, recently had an unpleasant exchange with popular comedian Mr Funny, aka Sabinus.

It all started when the comedian dropped an interesting comment on Bobrisky’s Facebook post, leading to the crossdresser threatening him with arrest.

Bob had shared a post with a caption where he explained that he plans to enjoy his money and the ones his boyfriends give him once in a while.

Sabinus then took to the comment section to react. The comedian referred to Bobrisky as "senior man". He wrote:

“Senior man your face show and your shoe shine.”

Bobrisky reacts to Sabinus' comment

The crossdresser did not seem pleased with Sabinus’ hailing and made it clear with his reaction.

Bobrisky replied to Sabinus by threatening to arrest him. In his words:

“Na your papa be senior man, I will soon arrest you.”

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react to exchange between Bobrisky and Sabinus

Kashkampkzang:

“Kukuma arrest the full Nigeria! Base on say you na senior man sorry senior woman.”

Kashkampkzang:

“Na a whole Investor you wan arrest?”

Teejay_zaddy:

“You want to arrest a whole investor? Bob get mind o.”

Iamexcel_blaze:

“You be senior man abi u no be senior man.”

Osarumwense_isabella:

“He pain am.”

A.tofunmi_:

“You wan arrest AMVCA winner?”

M_spotless04:

“Make bobrisky rest abeg. Dey no Dey carry am play.”

Unruly__xxv_:

“Senior man don turn insult now??”

Interesting.

Your N100k did nothing: James Brown tackles Bobrisky

Meanwhile, James Brown has refused to let the world run with the narrative that his senior colleague Bobrisky 'made' him.

In an interview with Chude, James decided to address Bobrisky's claim and revealed that the N100k his senior colleague gave him did nothing for him.

The young crossdresser further disclosed that N100k was part of the money his father got from Bob to add to the N1m for his release from jail.

Stating that he is grateful regardless, James bragged about giving Bobrisky the N100k in tenfold and urged him to stop holding the favour over his head.

