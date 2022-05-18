Few weeks after returning from the UK, popular crossdresser James Brown has found a need to clear the air over his fame

Ina n interview, Brown revealed that Bobrisky had nothing to do with his growth in life and he should stop holding the fact that he gave him N100k over his head

According to James Brown the N100lk was given to his dad when he was crowdfunding to get his released from jail

James Brown has refused to let the world run with the narrative that his senior colleague Bobrisky 'made' him.

In an interview with Chude, James decided to address Bobrisky's claim and revealed that the N100k his senior colleague gave him did nothing for him.

James Brown says Bobrisky didn't make him Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The young crossdresser further disclosed that N100k was part of the money his father got from Bob to add to the N1m for his release from jail.

Stating that he is grateful regardless, James bragged about giving Bobrisky the N100k in ten fold and urged his to stop holding the favour over his head.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's statement

plato_15:

"You people should just settle this as “man” to “man”"

leaddyskincare:

"At leash he gave you something, be grateful to her. The street is cold!"

poshest_hope:

"He's just saying "the fact that you helped someone doesn't mean you should rub it on their faces". That's what bob does and it's a bad behavior."

abbyaigbe:

"Says a lot of things an ungrateful person will say, then proceeds to say I’m not ungrateful o"

boudicca__london:

"People are ungrateful at least the money was something to you then be grateful."

mariquita_officiall:

"Bob searching for a suitable filter on Snapchat with his clap back coming in 3,2,1."

James Brown receives royal welcome as he returns from the UK

After spending three months in the UK, James Brown returned and he was welcomed back into the country in style.

The crossdresser was met at the airport with a crew consisting of his sister, friends, group of drummers and a surprise company.

The video further showed James' departure from the airport in what seemed to be an executive car before finding his way to his apartment.

Source: Legit.ng