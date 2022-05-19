Controversial Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky, has now revealed the date of his highly anticipated housewarming party

The crossdresser was questioned about the housewarming after he shared clips from his last birthday party on social media

Bob claimed that his housewarming will also be on his 31st birthday that will take place some months from now

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has caused a stir online after he finally shared details about his housewarming party.

Recall that months ago, Bob had bragged about having a talk of the town party to launch his new house but fans waited for long and it never happened.

In a new development, Bobrisky has now updated his fans on details concerning his housewarming party.

Bobrisky finally reveals date of his housewarming party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The crossdresser shared the information after he posted a series of clips from his 30th birthday party last year on social media.

In one of the clips from his party, Bob made sure to brag and noted that who laughs last laughs best.

He wrote:

“Enjoy last year birthday clips, something better than dis is happening dis year. 31st una go gossip me tire just chill. Who laugh last laugh best.”

Fans took to the comment sections of Bobrisky’s throwback birthday posts and asked him about his housewarming.

To that, the crossdresser responded that his party will be held at the same time as his 31st birthday event which will take place on August 31.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Bobrisky tells curious fan the date of his housewarming party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky also reiterated his claim with another fan. See below:

Bobrisky notes that his housewarming party will be on his 31st birthday party. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react as Bobrisky finally reveals his housewarming date

Zinnychocolate:

“Bob just Dey buy time no house oo.”

Ballydolls:

“I don’t want to hear say shim no say 31st later o .”

Official_dazzlingp__:

“Why this boy dey stress shim self? Who cares? Na wao!! See stress when you and the house owner go don go through because you wan impress us when no really send !! Sha I no wan hear tomorrow say shim is not the owner oooo?!! I wan serious with my life I no wan dey see clout chasers again, mk nobody prejor me .”

Mami.ronke_:

“Eh finally Mummy of Lagos don update us .”

Interesting.

Your N100k did nothing: James Brown tackles Bobrisky

Meanwhile, James Brown has refused to let the world run with the narrative that his senior colleague Bobrisky 'made' him.

In an interview with Chude, James decided to address Bobrisky's claim and revealed that the N100k his senior colleague gave him did nothing for him.

The young crossdresser further disclosed that N100k was part of the money his father got from Bob to add to the N1m for his release from jail.

Stating that he is grateful regardless, James bragged about giving Bobrisky the N100k in tenfold and urged him to stop holding the favour over his head.

