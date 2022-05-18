Popular Nigerian singer Portable has caused a stir online after he stormed a fast food restaurant and surprised customers

In the viral video, the Zazu crooner was seen telling patrons at the restaurant to pick whatever they wanted and promised to foot the bill

The trending video raised a lot of funny reactions on social media with people questioning why most of the customers didn’t look excited

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news for showing generosity to people at a restaurant.

The Zazu crooner and his crew stormed a Chicken Republic restaurant and made sure their presence was felt by their patrons.

The music star made enough noise to attract the attention of the customers as he encouraged them to pick whatever they wanted.

Singer Portable tells customers to buy whatever food they want as he storms restaurant. Photos: @ika_blogger

One excited fan was seen kneeling down to pay homage to Portable but the singer quickly stopped him and told him to buy any food he wanted.

In the video, Portable was heard saying that he had bought everything as he continued to encourage the customers to pick their choice of food.

Interestingly, most of the people at the restaurant did not look too excited to see Portable and many of them decided to mind their business while others stared at the singer with strange looks on their faces.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react to viral video of Portable storming restaurant

Read what some internet users had to say about the trending clip below:

Interesting.

