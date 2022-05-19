Legit.ng recently organised a poll for its readers to decide on what they feel is the most lucrative venture

These internet users had to pick between being on BBNaija, a music career, football career or Nollywood

After many of them voted, one of these careers was chosen as the most lucrative and preferred venture

Nigerians on social media recently caused a stir as they debated about lucrative ventures in the country.

Legit.ng gave its readers an opportunity to clearly air their views by organising a poll on Twitter.

Internet users had the opportunity to pick which career they were likely to go for out of four popular ones.

Internet users select their desired career. Photos: @odunomoadekola, @ng_supereagles, @officialchike, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

The options included having a football career, free slot to join popular reality show, BBNaija, a great music career or a great Nollywood career.

In no time fans shared their views by voting and only one seemed to be the people’s choice going by how far behind the other options were on the poll.

After the voting, a football career topped the poll, garnering over 70% of the votes.

A great music career fell far behind with only 16% votes but it was the second highest.

Interestingly, free entry into BBNaija did not entice fans as much as expected. It had only 8% of the votes while Nollywood career came in last with 5%.

See the poll result below:

Internet users react to poll result

Source: Legit.ng