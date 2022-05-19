Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown got social media buzzing after a funny video of him emerged online

The effeminate celebrity was seen in a studio trying to vibe to a beat and make music for his teeming fans

The video has sparked hilarious reactions with many fans begging him not to release the song because the country is hard enough

Imagine a James Brown doing music and dropping hits, stop the imagination and start embracing it because it looks like it is a reality.

A hilarious video of the crossdresser trying to vibe to a beat and make music has emerged online which is getting many social media curious about what is coming from him.

In the video, James Brown could be seen putting his hands in the air in the usual manner as he tried to sing along to the new unreleased song.

At the end of his freestyle, he laughed at his own effort.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Jams Brown's freestyle video, most of them begged him not to pursue a career in music.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Diva_maya_1:

"I thought Whitemoney was the last but I don't know I was wrong."

Philwendy_investment_ltd:

"Let's apologize to Whitemoney."

Creekfeelings:

"God no go gree. As country hard so, a James brown’s song? No now, o wrong."

I_diinma:

"That guy next to him low key wants to wipe him cord."

Virginia_bryce111:

"For a second I thought it was chicken."

