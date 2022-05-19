BBNaija Lockdown star, Erica Nlewedim , has caused a stir online over her bride price to those interested in marrying her

, Some internet users recently took to their pages to show their interest in her and the reality star reacted to their posts

One fan noted that Erica’s bride price should be about N50 million but the BBNaija star did not seem to agree with it

BBNaija Lockdown star, Erica Nlewedim, recently engaged in online conversations with some fans about taking her hand in marriage and her bride price.

The reality star who is known to be active on Twitter sighted a post where a fan noted that she is for sale and his brother is interested.

Even though the online user accompanied the post with a series of laughing emojis, Erica did not seem impressed going by her response.

BBN star Erica speaks on her bride price. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The reality star advised the tweep that his brother should go and meet the babes he is used to, the ones that they pay for.

In a subsequent tweet, Erica gave an insight on her bride price after a fan placed a figure on her hand in marriage.

The internet user had noted that the BBN star’s bride price should be N50 million. He also added that whoever cannot pay should rest.

Erica however replied to the fan and made it known that he was wrong with that figure. According to the reality star, her bride price is more than that.

Internet users react to Erica’s bride price

Read what Nigerians had to say about Erica’s comments below:

Source: Legit.ng