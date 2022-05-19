A Nigerian OAP Rymboxx has shared a testimony with people on social media following the birth of his first child, a boy

He revealed that in the two years of being married to his wife, they had several challenges and lost four pregnancies

Sharing a photo of his wife during the maternity photo session, Rymboxx affirmed that God came on time regardless

Nigerian on air personality, Rymboxx is one of the happiest new parents on earth seeing the hurdles he had to cross with his wife to birth their son.

Taking to his Twitter page, Rymboxx revealed that in just two years of their marriage, he and his wife lost four babies making their son her fifth pregnancy.

OAP Rymboxx shares challenges he went through with his wife Photo credit: @rymboxx

The OAP expressed delight in finally welcoming his son to the world and despite the challenges over the years, he affirmed that God still came on time for them.

"This was our 5th pregnancy in 2 years. We had 4 miscarriages and so many challenges but GOD IS ALWAYS ON TIME! Welcome to the world son! We've been waiting for you for so long."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians congratulate Rymboxx

@Ettas_parley:

"Congratulations. We have had our fair share of the same in 3 years, and I pray our joy becomes full like yours. God bless your home permanently. Welcome to the world, darling son."

@ChefJacquelineT:

"Congratulations to your family. Welcome to our beautiful world dear sonshine."

@AanuoluwapoTem1:

"Hearty Congratulations ❤️.It's the use of your words for me. "We had 4 miscarriages". Thank you for going through it with her❤️"

@DuroBare:

"He is ever faithful. Thanks to God for life and for keeping your family. May the new born live for lone and be a value, he will not be a trouble to you."

@sodique_:

"Haaaaaaaa! Congratulations to your family. There's always light at the end of the tunnel."

