Nigerian singer 2baba recently shared a video of the latest thing he did for all his seven children from different mothers

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer shared a video of himself in the process of getting a tattoo done

Different reactions have followed 2baba's lovely gesture as many people advised him to use the second arm for his unborn kids

Nigerian singer, 2baba has followed the footsteps of his colleague Davido as he finally tattooed the names of all his seven kids on his arm.

The legendary singer excitedly shared a video of the moment he was getting the tattoo done on his Instagram story channel.

The singer's seven kids are from two baby mamas and his wife Annie.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to 2baba's tattoo

otunba_huskeygetney:

"Make he leave space for more o."

jennychux:

"The other hand is for the next up coming baby mama kids, then leg for."

olah_beauty:

"Na them be hin assurance o. Weldone Baba ❤️"

moyoprisc:

"Now he is learning from Davido."

jamesadebayo1:

"Hope him get space for the once way go soon come."

ayo_tomiee:

"It’s their resemblance for me sha❤️"

the_melanin_jayne:

"Big Man no need no DNA."

