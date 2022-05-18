Nigerian billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana sparked hilarious reactions on social media after he shared a lovely video of his two children, Koko and Bubae

The rich kids were dancing to the trending Kizz Daniel's song Buga as they moved funnily to the lyrics of the music

The billionaire jokingly called out his wife, Ebele for teaching the kids how to dance, Nigerians have trooped to his comment section with hilarious remarks

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana showed that he has time for his kids as he shared a video of his two sons, Koko and Bubae dancing on Instagram.

The boys were dancing Kizz Daniel's hit song, Buga and they showed their funny moves in the video.

Obi Cubana shares video of his boys dancing. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Obi Cubana hinted that that was his boys' version of Buga dance as he called out their mum, Ebele for teaching them the moves.

According to him:

"When you think you have seen it all. Buga Koko x Bubae version @lush_eby see what you have taught my boys."

Their mother Ebele replied him that:

"Like father like sons."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Koko and Bubae dance video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Obi Cubana's sons Koko and Bubae's dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Goldengolden2222:

"Future billionaires,chai."

Young_abu_abel:

"When you got men as sons."

Preshcosmeticsstore:

"So funny and cool to watch, future billionaires doing their thing easily."

officialbosslenin:

"Na them suppose dey #Buja no be Chioma my next door neighbor."

