Obi Cubana's first son is doing his parents proud at school and the billionaire's wife has taken to social media to gush with pride

The mum of four had visited her child at school and took her time to proudly list out his current achievements

Obi Cubana's son is a math guru who is one of the top 20 academics in his school and he came second in the maths competition held

Apart from the fact that he is a billionaire popular for splurging money, businessman, Obi Cubana has something else to brag about.

The billionaire's wife recently visited their first son, Alex in boarding school and she could not help but brag about the impressive records he already set.

Obi Cubana and his wife visited their son in school Photo credit: @lush_eby

Not only did the young man come second in a mathematics competition in the whole school, he came first in his class and is also one of the top 20 highest point holders.

Alex is a student without a minus point, a house captain and also one of the top five badges and 20 academics in his school.

The billionaire's wife could not help but brag and gush over her son before also tagging her husband to the post.

"Manga high Cobis Competition (maths )—— 2nd position in the whole school. 1st position in Year 8. Top 20 highest points. Top 20 academics. Top 5 badges. Student with no minus points. House captain. Allow me brag a little! .My SON in whom I am well pleased @roasted_toaster69 ❤️@obi_cubana my baby dada."

Nigerians react

obi_cubana:

"Like father, like son!❤️"

quinetoflagos:

"Congratulations Alex Congratulations Mummy"

queenfatima_h:

"You born a star ✨. Celebrate you papi "

by_lians_clothier:

"Congratulations Alex. Keep it up! "

calizbakeshop:

"A lion can never born a goat"

stevenjudgealex

"I celebrate with u big boo, may God place you higher than your made in life, congratulation❤️❤️"

