Nollywood actress Annie Idibia joined her husband 2Baba to celebrate his daughter Ehi on her birthday

Annie, in a comment under 2Baba's birthday message to his daughter, referred to her as a stunning princess

The actress's statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media, while some applauded her for the move, others referred to her as a pretender

Nollywood actress Annie Idbia is making headlines after sending a birthday message to her stepdaughter Ehi as she added a new year.

Ehi is the first daughter of Pero Adeniyi, who is one of 2Baba's baby mamas.

Annie Idibia calls Pero Adeniyi's daughter a princess.

Source: Instagram

While the singer took to social media to share a photo of his daughter on Wednesday, April 27, where he referred to her as his princess who has grown into an African queen, his wife Annie was among numerous people that dropped a comment.

Annie referred to Ehi as a stunning princess.

She wrote:

“Sooooooo stunning Birthday blessings Princess."

See the post below:

Screenshot of Annie's message to Ehi.

Source: Instagram

Mixed reactions as Annie Idibia celebrates Ehi on her birthday

Many have taken to the comment section to react to Annie's message to Ehi, while some applauded the actress, others referred to her as a pretender.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

slyviabosibori:

"@annieidibia1 just how wi***s pretend huh!!!"

eje_bailo_ejeh:

"@fanimokunkikelomo she keep mute una go complain she speak una go still talk. What do you guys really want from @annieidibia1 the chosen 1? Allow 2baba and family breathe fresh air pls. Thumbs up Annie."

may_bliss95:

"@annieidibia1 feed them but don’t allow them sit on your table, why did you later delete it?? Coming immediately he wished his daughter happy birthday, insta ❤️."

sethkids_zoefashion:

"@annieidibia1 must you comment ‍♀️ social media love."

2Baba celebrates his first daughter with Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia was blessed to witness yet another birthday celebration of one of his children.

The singer’s daughter, Ehi, clocked 16 on Wednesday, April 27, and she was lovingly celebrated by her superstar dad.

Taking to Instagram with lovely photos of the celebrant, 2baba wrote:

"Feels like I just blinked and boom my little princess has grown into a very bright and beautiful young African Queen. Massive birthday blessings to u Ehikòwoichó (Gift from God/ God's gift) I pray for continuous love, light guidance and wisdom for u my beloved Daughter."

