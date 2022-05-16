Sarkodie has hailed Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson on her groundbreaking exploits

According to the legendary rapper, the renowned actress is one of the most hardworking people in the entertainment industry in Ghana

Sarkodie made the heartwarming statements during a Twitter space that was held with YEN.com.gh over Yvonne's new movie Fifty Fifty

Renowned Ghanaian legendary rapper Sarkodie has showered praises on talented Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, for her endless hard work and resilience.

King Sark, as he is affectionately called, made the heartwarming pronouncements during YEN.com.gh's Twitter space with Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, John Dumelo, and Anthony Wood regarding Yvonne's upcoming movie Fifty Fifty.

According to Sark, Yvonne Nelson is one of the most hardworking people he has met in the entertainment industry as she does not only talk but also delivers.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson about Fifty Fifty Photo credit: @sarkodie; @yvonnenelsongh

Source: UGC

In his own words

"I'm super proud of Yvonne, one of the most hardworking people I've known since. She's always up to something and putting a 100 into what she's doing. She started doing this from way back and there are a lot of people who talk and don't put in work but she does. So I wanna say I'm super proud," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sark further added:

"Obviously, I'm on the space because I saw her, and I know she is up to something and I had to come and witness what she's about because it's always magic and I'm super proud of her. I'll definitely be at the premier if I'm not in SA. And I'll push it for other people to come as well.

Listen from 57 minutes below

Yvonne Nelson, others tease Yvonne Okoro

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has caused a stir on social media following recent photos she released.

In the new photos sighted by Legit.ng, Okoro was seen standing in the middle of a beautifully designed compound.

Wearing a multiple-coloured striped jumpsuit with a tight-looking belt around her waist, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

While the tight belt is uncharacteristic of Okoro and looked like the signature of Princess Shyngle, she looked good anyway.

But many of her celebrity friends have decided to ignore her fineness in the photo and talk-tease her about the belt.

Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) teasingly, asked if it was a boxing belt before admitting the photo was beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng