Award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro released some beautiful fashionista photos on social media

The lovely photos shared on her Instagram page show Okoro looking slim and wearing a quite big belt

Okoro's photos have stirred loads of reactions from her followers including Yvonne Nelson and other stars

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has caused a stir on social media following recent photos she released

Okoro posted some new photos. Credit: Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro

Source: Instagram

In the new photos sighted by Legit.ng, Okoro was seen standing in the middle of a beautifully designed compound.

Wearing a multiple-coloured striped jumpsuit with a tight-looking belt around her waist, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the photos, Okoro had very little to say as she simply said: "Yello!!❤."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While the tight belt is uncharacteristic of Okoro and looked like the signature of Princess Shyngle, she looked good anyway.

Celebs hilariously troll Okoro

But many of her celebrity friends have decided to ignore her fineness in the photo and talk-tease her about the belt.

Actor Prince David Osei (@princedavidosei) started comparing it to a title belt:

"Eeei sister is that a title belt??"

Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) teasingly, asked if it was a boxing belt before admitting the photo was beautiful:

"Boxing belt aloo??? Beautiful."

Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah) went further by describing it as Azumah Nelson belt:

"Chai!! Come right through with your Azumah Nelson belt!!

One guy (@afarikofi4) also described Okoro as a heavyweight champion:

"A new heavyweight champion."

But it was not just trolling that came Okoro's way as many others praised her for the photos, dropping beautiful compliments in the comment section.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson steps out in Bottega boots worth over N664k

Star actress and movie maker Yvonne Nelson was decked out in roll-up shirt sleeves over appealing shorts and large Bottega Veneta boots on the United Showbiz on Saturday, May 14.

A brief search through the internet shows that the price of the actress' expensive footwear starts from $1,656 (over N664k), according to the popular shopping website, Farfetch.

Yvonne Nelson was a guest panellist on Saturday's United Showbiz, with Michy, born Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, as guest host.

Source: Legit.ng