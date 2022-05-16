Nigerian music star Burna Boy was one of the performers at this year’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

The singer performed two of his hit songs, Kilometer and Last Last, which was recently released

The Nigerian Grammy Award winner also linked up with American rap star and business mogul Diddy

Many of the singer’s fans and followers within and outside Nigeria have taken to social media to hail Burna Boy over his latest feat

A few days after he dropped his newest album, Nigerian music star and Grammy award winner Burna Boy gave a thrilling performance as he made his first performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Burna Boy shared the stage with Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, among others, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

During his performance which closed the show, Burna Boy sang his latest song, Last Last, and one of his past hit songs Kilometre.

In another video shared by American rapper and business mogul Diddy, the singer could see embracing each other.

Fans hail Burna Boy's performance

Burna Boy reacts as his song takes 1st spot on Apple Music

Nigerian music stars Davido, Burna Boy, D’banj, among others, all dropped new songs on Friday, May 13th, however, more attention seems to be focused on the DMW label boss and the Grammy Award winner.

While Davido took to Instagram to reveal that his new song dubbed ‘Stand Strong’ topped all the newly released songs on ‘Afrobeats Derby’ on Apple Music.

Burna Boy hours later took to his Twitter account to share a laughing emoji as he shared a reposted screenshot of the chart.

