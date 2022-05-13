Nigerian singer Jaywon has called out veteran singer and entertainer D’banj over what has been described as intellectual theft

Jaywon on Friday claimed D’banj had reached out, asking his artist to drop his song, which they rejected

He added that despite their refusal, D’banj went on to release his song as he stressed that the veteran singer could do better

Popular singer Jaywon has taken to social media to call out his colleague and veteran singer D’banj over intellectual property.

This is coming as D’banj dropped a new song dubbed Face Show featuring Skiibii.

D'banj called to ask my artist to drop his song, Jaywon said. Credit: @iambangalee @jawonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

Jaywon, in a post via his Instastory, said D’banj called him to ask his artist to drop his song, which he and his label refused to comply with.

However, D’banj went on to drop the new song, which is currently making waves.

Jaywon wrote:

“After calling to ask my artist to drop his song and we refused your offer then you went ahead to release the song. Abah @iambangalee and management. You can do better”.

See the post below:

Fans react as Jaywon calls out D'banj

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamfrequencie:

"They won’t patronize a ghost writer. Song Writers all around waiting to be patronize. ‍♂️"

kingwealthh:

"The two song goes well. We can catch different vibes on them ❤️"

big_______dash:

"How dis one sef take be music ."

iamvjskinny:

"Na this song them dey drag? but the first one mad sha."

itsthebigm:

"Make we sha dey thank Asake wey give us Lamba to use for song, abi how we go do like dis?"

wild_chase60:

"The sound is different no tell us that one jare, shey no he Asake get the slang."

alou_101:

"Everybody don they serious for the music industry them all need banger ASAP."

Don Jazzy speaks on Rema's absence on Mavin's new song

A fan took to social media to express worries over the absence of top singer Rema from a recent single rendered by many of the singers signed to Mavin Records, the same label owned by Don Jazzy under which the Calm Down crooner is signed to.

Don Jazzy, in response, assured the fans that Rema and Johnny Drille, who were absent from the new single, would be available on a full Mavin album set to be released soon.

The producer said:

“He is going to be on other tracks. Johnny Drille too. There is a full Mavin album on the way."

