One of Nigerian biggest music labels, Mavin, recently dropped a new song which is currently trending across streaming platforms

While the song was rendered by some of the top singers signed to the label, a fan pointed out that Rema was not part of the crew

Reacting, Mavin label owner Don Jazzy revealed Rema was not the only one absent from the new song, adding that the singer and Johnny Drille would be on some other song

A fan recently took to social media to express worries over the absence of top singer Rema from a recent single rendered by many of the singers signed to Mavin Record, the same label owned by Don Jazzy under which the Calm Down crooner is signed to.

Don Jazzy, in response, assured the fans that Rema and Johnny Drille, who were absent from the new single, would be available on a full Mavin album set to be released soon.

Don Jazzy says Rema will be available on other tracks off Mavin's next album. Credit: @donjazzy @rema

The producer said:

“He is going to be on other tracks. Johnny Drille too. There is a full Mavin album on the way."

The new song is coming when Mavin music label is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Fans commend Don Jazzy, Mavin stars over new song

Many have taken to social media to hail the ace producer as well as other Mavin stars like Ayra Starr, Crayon, Ladipoe, among others who featured on the new song.

Don Jazzy expresses excitement as Mavin clocks 10

Veteran Nigerian music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, took to social media to express his excitement as his label, Mavin, clocked 10 this year.

Don Jazzy also sent a message to his fans and followers as he thanked them for the love and support his label has enjoyed over the years. He also called for more support.

He said:

“My baby is 10 years old today. We are filled with joy as we celebrate #MavinAt10. Thank you so much for all the love and support all through the years. Pls we need your continuous support as always as we are just getting started. More greatness ahead. #Mavin.”

Source: Legit.ng