American rapper DaBaby is enjoying Lagos life and he is updating his fans globally about his experiences in the city

DaBaby shared a video of himself in a store where he flaunted wads of dollar notes he spent on sneakers and wears as he hinted that he and his crew forgot their bags in the US

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video, most of them pointed out how big the day must have been for the store he went to get the new wears

Judging by his activities, popular US rapper, DaBaby has been acting like a Lagosian since he arrived in the city of Lagos.

DaBaby has been sharing updates about his times in Lagos with his fans on Instagram as he revealed that he and his team forgot their bags in America before travelling down to Nigeria.

DaBaby goes shopping in Lagos.

Source: Instagram

The rapper stormed a store in Lagos with wads of dollar notes to purchase wears that includes clothes and sneakers.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to DaBaby's video

Social media users have reacted differently to DaBaby's video where he was seen shopping for new footwear and clothes in Lagos.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Razy_rmb:

"Best day of the year for that store."

Elijah_hector_001:

"Make he use sense waka o make dem nor collect he chain."

Ijobaoluwaloniphundz:

"He must fight person for naija before he go .. Make we Dey watch."

Official_martin9_9_9:

"Abeg make una make sure say nah original these people sell for them oo, I no fit settle wahala oo."

Official2bold:

"Na them get the currency make them use am as them like."

Monique_majek:

"He no go prize anything o, that store can officially close for the year."

