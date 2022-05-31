Former actress, Carolyn Hutchings and businesswoman, Laura Ikeji’s bad relationship recently reached a head on the Real Housewives of Lagos show

The two Nigerian celebrities were seen fighting dirty and almost trading blows during the show

Carol accused Laura of being pimped out to an ex-governor and claimed she feeds her husband and it nearly resulted to blows

The Real Housewives of Lagos show has continued to air the drama and bad blood between socialite Laura Ikeji and former actress Carolyn Hutchings.

Both ladies’ dislike for each other became public knowledge on the show and things recently almost degenerated into a fist fight.

Laura Ikeji and Carolyn Hutchings nearly trade blows as they fight dirty on Real Housewives of Lagos. Photos: @showmaxnaija

In videos making the rounds online, Laura and Carolyn were seen fighting dirty and they had to be held back by the crew and other real housewives.

In the viral clip, Carolyn claimed she once saw Laura being pimped out to a former governor and the businesswoman accused her of lying.

Carol however stood her ground and noted that she was making the claims with her ‘full chest’ because she knew what she saw. Laura denied Carol’s claims and called her a liar.

Also in the clip, Laura was seen taunting Carol and claiming that she does not have a single designer bag despite her talk of being a billionaire’s ex-wife.

Carol shut Laura up as she approached her which led to the businesswoman removing her jacket like she was about to throw blows. Other housemates however tried to prevent that from happening.

However, the straw that seemed to break the camel’s back was when Carol claimed that Laura is responsible for feeding her husband. The businesswoman broke away from those holding her and made to launch for Carol but other people quickly stepped in.

Internet users react to Laura and Carolyn’s fight on Real Housewives of Lagos

Read what some internet users had to say about the altercation below:

Kemmydavis27:

“This show is absolutely unhealthy for the society. What exactly are they trying to communicate to women & men out there?? They lack content to show to the world. Fia .”

Gorgeous_ify:

“Na that “You feed your husband” wey Carolyn talk Na wetin scatter Laura head ooo .”

Kereniswhite_watches3:

“Laura should never have agreed to be on this show .”

Tobbyceaser:

“I don't understand, is this real fight or these people want to carry us handicap?”

Angellla567:

“Laura will beat Caroline eh! See Laura as she be like tout .”

Cyndiee_maya:

“You use to feed your husband ke.”

Carolyn Hutchings blasts Laura Ikeji

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans in the online community reacted to an episode of the RHOL.

A portion of the episode making the rounds online captured the moment Carolyn heavily clamped down on laura Ikeji for trying to defend her sister.

An angered Caroline mentioned how the famous blogger played a role in her failed marriage because of the thing she blogged about her.

