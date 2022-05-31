Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has revealed her love for her husband and singer 2Baba and his seven children

Annie stressed that she couldn’t love her husband and hate his children as the singer is willing to die for them

The actress revealed she would take legal action against bloggers spreading false news about her and her family

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia in the latest statement, has confirmed her love for her husband and music icon 2Baba and his seven children, who he had with different baby mamas.

This comes after Annie trended on social media after a report claimed she unfollowed the singer on Instagram over his visit to the US, where he met the children he had with one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi.

Annie Idibia tells critics to stop the slanders and lies against her. Credit: @annieidibia

In a statement in pidgin, which she shared via her Instastory, Annie penned a warning message to bloggers about spreading false news about her and her family.

She wrote:

“Stupid dumbass bloggers! Our kids na dem go take care of us when we are old and weak! Abeg make una no start to dey cause conflicts wey no dey between all my seven kids! Yes, seven of them, whether una like am or not! All seven kids. Just stop already with the lies n slandering!”

She added:

“The only language I understand is love. The same way I love my Inno is the same way I love all of our kids! You can’t love a man d way I love my husband and then hate his kids. He will die for them, so stop! You need to f**king stop for real!! It’s beginning to pis me off! Legal actions coming!”

See reactions below:

ndy_mimi1:

"Dis one will either kiiii herself or tuface Dan to liv him obsession rest !!!"

getrudeumemba:

"Obsession is different from love you're not in love but obsessed with him."

mz_shimmer:

"Were you nt the one that started it ."

Annie Idibia links unfollowing 2Baba to Instagram glitch

Annie Idibia, in a post via her Instastory, addressed the report that she unfollowed her husband Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The report revealed that not only did Annie unfollow 2Baba, but she also deleted all pictures of 2baba on her IG page.

Annie, in her statement, has linked this latest action to a simple Instagram glitch as she said she doesn’t understand why people were waiting for bad news.

