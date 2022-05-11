Proud grandfather and actor, Jide Kosoko, expressed how excited he is in the video of a naming ceremony party of his daughter, Bidemi

The veteran actor carried the baby girl and sang with great joy as he entertained guests during the naming ceremony

Other Nollywood stars like Foluke Daramola, Afeez Owo also attended the moderate event, and Nigerians have once again congratulated the Kosoko family on the new arrival

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, effectively performed the big daddy role during his daughter, Bidemi's naming ceremony held recently.

The proud grandfather shared a video of himself singing and dancing with his daughter's new baby.

Bidemi Kosoko's baby naming ceremony. Credit: @princejidekosoko

The new mother, Bidemi Kosoko was also spotted in the video greeting guests during the lowkey naming ceremony held in their living room.

Nollywood stars like Afeez Owo, Foluke Daramola were also spotted at the event as they all watched Jide in great joy while he sand for his granddaughter.

Nigerians congratulate the Kosokos

Social media users have reacted differently to Jide Kosoko's dancing and singing video during his granddaughter's naming ceremony, most of them congratulated the family on the newest addition.

Nlsponne:

"Awwwwwwwwwww this is so sweet. congratulations to the family."

Princessowomide:

"No joy pass this, congratulations grandpa."

Makanjuola.dammy:

"Congratulations sir may your joy be permanent sir."

Nosimot:

"Congratulations sir many more of this to come."

Fundavies:

"Congratulations. You will carry them for so long in Jesus name."

Officialiyiola:

"Grandpa... Keep on enjoying the fruit of your labours."

