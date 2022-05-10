Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s son, Iyanuoluwa, has finally started schooling and his father made it known online

Portable’s baby mama, Ewatomi, also posted series of adorable photos of their son in his school uniform

The Zazoo crooner described his little boy as ‘Ali’ going to school as he gushed over his uniform photos

Controversial Nigerian music star, Portable, has once again shown that he is a proud father after his son started school.

The singer’s baby mama, Ewatomi, posted a series of photos of their baby boy, Iyanuoluwa, getting prepared for school.

In the adorable snaps, the little boy looked sharp in his big white shirt and blue shorts with matching white and blue sneakers as he carried an oversized school bag.

Portable calls his son Ali as she goes to school. Photos: @portablebaeby, @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi

Iyanu’s mother accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“My blessing son more knowledge wisdom and understanding okomi ”

Portable gushes over son as he goes to school

The Zazu crooner also made sure to show off his little boys in their school uniform on his official Instagram page.

In Portable’s caption, he likened his son to Alli going to school. He wrote:

“Alli go to school.”

Fans gush over Portable’s sons as they go to school

Read what some internet users had to say about the school photos below:

House_ara_collection:

“Change the boy hair style plss.”

Stevenadeoye:

“Bata jesu loma nwo lo school ❤️.”

Davide_jef:

“Ali no go leave school in Jesus name .”

Adufenaturalskincare:

“This a year boy never sabi anything! Abeg let him stay home till a year & 6montb before he starts if possible gan 2years! Make him mama dey teach ham ABC for house.”

Sir__famous:

“Money good o, d senior boy face don calm once unlike b4 ❤️.”

Say_hey_to_zubby:

“Ali no go do yahoo this time Ali go be lawyer.”

Londoners gather round Portable, sing his songs word for word as he performs

Portable enjoyed a great reception from his numerous fans in London.

The Zazu crooner recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his fans in the United Kingdom.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen heavily surrounded by a large crowd in the city as they waited excitedly for him to perform.

Not long after, the Zazu star gave in and it was followed by cheers of happiness from the crowd. The Londoners also passed the vibe check as they all whipped out their cameras to capture the singer while belting out his lyrics word for word.

