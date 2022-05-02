Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has continued to gather numerous fans all over the world including in London

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable has continued to enjoy a great reception from his fans in London.

The Zazu crooner recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his fans in the United Kingdom.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen heavily surrounded by a large crowd in the city as they waited excitedly for him to perform.

Portable thrills fans in London with performance. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Not long after, the Zazu star gave in and it was followed by cheers of happiness from the crowd. The Londoners also passed the vibe check as they all whipped out their cameras to capture the singer while belting out his lyrics word for word.

After a while, Portable started to perform shirtless as he said some of his popular slangs. See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of Nigerians who sighted the video gushed over the singer and his fans in London. Many of them noted that the Zazu singer is a child of grace. Read some of their comments below:

Djomomoney:

“All I see here is love ! They wanna see him perform .”

Tayblet:

“Dem No Give Portable Chance Gbese oo dem Fhor enjoy you pass this Bizzzzzzzaaa Bizzaaaa❤️❤️❤️.”

Runny_kay:

“Grace Boy.”

Donrhymes_musik:

“Ogo world…who pray for ur down for Na hin go fall.”

Iam_vic_wealth:

“That guy wey dey front nah correct fan him be .”

Lasgidimouthpiece:

“Help me tell them say everywhere full.”

Davefitness24_7:

“Shut down London Doings big boy .”

Portable speaks in funny accent in London

Controversial music star Portable is having a great time in London and he has not hesitated in taking his social media fans along on the journey.

The Zazu music star flooded his Instagram page with a new set of videos in which he was spotted with some of his crew members.

Apparently, Portable had to step out of his hotel accommodation in a bid to explore more parts of the city. Portable had a slight change in his accent as he conversed with the individuals and also filmed them on his mobile phone.

Source: Legit.ng