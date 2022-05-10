Nigerian singer Joeboy recently performed to a huge crowd and the highlight of the evening was captured in a clip

During the performance of his featured song Nobody which also had Mr Eazi on it, Eazi jumped out on stage when it got to his part

The crowd went wild with shouts of excitement and Joeboy held his boss in a warm and long hug before finally letting go

Popular Nigeran singer and music executive Mr Eazi pleasantly surprised his colleague and signee Joeboy during a performance.

In the video sighted online, Joeboy was performing one of his hit features Nobody and when it got to Mr Eazi's part in the song, he ran onto the stage from behind.

Joeboy could not hide his shock and excitement on seeing his boss, and the two men held each other in a long hug on stage as the crowd around them screamed with delight.

As they let each other go, Joeboy said:

"E shock me."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

denike_demuwa:

"Moments like this are priceless."

zoftig_sucre:

"Awwwwn, that was one long hug."

ante_comfort:

"See me smiling sheepishly."

tamarproz:

"Ohhh Mr. Eazy turning up for his boy is so priceless mehn, I can’t imagine the joy Joeboy had at that moment."

minez_waist_trainer:

"That’s so sweet of him."

john_blaze_ogbuka:

"It’s not any surprise, dem dey back stage together and time reach to come out , he come out."

fine_nenye:

"I love beautiful surprises like this "

tunalee1:

"Something wey them plan backstage."

Temi Otedola speaks on how she knew Mr Eazi was the one

Budding Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola had fans gushing on social media after she spoke about her relationship with Mr Eazi.

During an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, Temi explained how she knew that her husband-to-be, Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

According to the 26-year-old, she discovered this because of the feeling and sense of peace she had about him. Not stopping there, Temi noted that it was a feeling of home.

