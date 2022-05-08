Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare music group has spoken on his only fear in this life

The father of two noted that his only fear is poverty and that he is very afraid of being broke

Speaking further, Peter noted that death doesn’t scare him as he went ahead to share experiences from his childhood

Talented Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of popular PSquare group, recently shared his thoughts on something that really scares him.

According to the much loved music star, he is very afraid of poverty or being broke.

Peter Okoye says he is scared of being poor.

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the father of two also spoke on death and noted that it does not scare him the way poverty does.

In his words:

“I’m not afraid of death. The only thing I’m afraid of in this life is poverty, is being broke. I’ve tasted it before.”

He also went ahead to share some memories he had from his childhood when he experienced poverty.

Peter recounted how a bulldozer came and demolished the house he was living in with his parents when he was a child.

See the video below:

Nigerians speak on Peter Okoye’s fear of poverty

Peter’s declaration about being scared of poverty raised a lot of reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Aminat.oluwakemi.731:

“My brother proverty na bas*tard.”

Henriettannali:

“Wow really this is really a testimony.”

Aadunwole:

“I swear my everyday struggle.”

Thebillionaireson_:

“Wow... Thank God for your life. Some are still in that level. May God send helps to them. My greatest fear is being average. Normal is boring.”

Favybrian:

“Same as me... my first and last thought everyday is how to make it legitly.. God bless us all please .”

Giddyswits:

“That is it bro. Poverty is the worst.”

Interesting.

