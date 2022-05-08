Nigerian-American dancer, Korra Obidi, has gone online to accuse her husband of stealing her $5000 (N2,075,950) from their joint account

Korra in a video revealed how the money was transferred out and the conversation she had with Dean

The dancer added that the money was meant for rent and the children's upkeep as she has never asked him for anything since their separation

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, who has been facing marital disputes with her husband, Justin Dean, went online to call him out.

In a video reshared by @instablog9ja, the woman said accused her husband of taking her $5000 (N2,075,950) she mistakenly sent into their joint PayPal-linked account.

Korra said that the transfer from the account was not by mistake. Photo source: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

I sent him an email

She said that she never knew it was the account that was still linked to PayPal when she sent the money there.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The dancer said that Justin taking the money out was not a mistake as she sent him an email after the money was taken out.

Return my gold

Pointing to the conversation they had via email, Korra claimed the man asked her to send back his $10,000 worth of gold when she asked for her money.

The mother revealed that the $5000 (N2,075,950) was meant for rent and food and she has not asked Dean for anything to feed his kids since they were separated.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ceemplybecca said:

"Everything and anything I know about these people has been against my wish."

themarybaxter said:

"How did love go so bad?"

olori_tennys said:

"This dean guy nah pure spiritual husband their wahala too dey much."

bebe_rugue_ said:

"U All bashed her when she was quiet and now she dey talk Una don tire, humans."

oluwakemi._o said:

"What does he mean he made a mistake how can u transfer money from joint acc by mistake obviously he saw d money was sent in by u Korra smh."

____queennbetty said:

"Like I am literally Tired of this family issues!!! Online inlaws over to you."

I am heartbroken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dean explained how he has always been dedicated to his family but is now being forced to walk away from his marriage for the sake of his mental health.

He said:

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing to do with postpartum depression."

The heartbroken husband mentioned how he feels betrayed and how Korra’s unbothered attitude to the crisis sums up what their marriage has been like.

Source: Legit.ng