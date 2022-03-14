Former Lagos state NURTW boss, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo is celebrating his birthday

The ex-NURTW boss shared a lovely no sound video of himself in nice native wear and said many interesting things in the post

MC Oluomo who wished himself more fruitful years ahead also showered himself with amazing words

MC Oluomo is celebrating his birthday and has expressed his gratitude to God. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

The socialite reflected on the past, grateful to God for the present, and remained optimistic about what is coming as he declared that the outgone year was a challenging one for him.

"The previous year was indeed challenging, many obstacles were surmounted, few friends turned enemies due to betrayal and many enemies turned friends by retracting their steps and displayed their loyalties.

"By and large, it was indeed eventful year but I thank God for the grace to overcome it all."

MC Oluomo's daughter celebrates him

One of his daughters, Ayinke also showered him with amazing words on his special day as she shared lovely moments with her dad on Instagram.

Ayinke praised MC Oluomo for being a fantastic father.

Beautiful birthday wishes for MC Oluomo

A number of social media users have sent lovely birthday wishes to MC Oluomo. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday to a very generous and wonderful hearted man of our time. God bless u and bless ur new age, I appreciate u for all u are sir."

Lolamagret:

"Happy birthday olulu,God bless your new age."

Adeolufunsho:

"Happy birthday to a special man, may you be blessed and may your days be long in relevance. I celebrate you my brother."

Adefisayomi1:

"Happy birthday my caring humble luvly bro mii Ayinde Ayedade1 olulu federation more life more wins more success insha-Allah."

Aleeberrycocktails:

"More Successful Years To Celebrate The First King of Oshodi and It'd Environs."

NURTW suspends MC Oluomo indefinitely

Legit.ng previously reported that the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) MC Oluomo, has been suspended.

MC Oluomo was reportedly suspended by the national body of the transport union over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

However, a source close to the NURTW boss in Lagos said he had not been served with any suspension letter.

