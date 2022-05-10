Popular singer, Made Kuti, shared a funny experience he and his partner encountered while they were on a flight recently

The singer made it known that it was a fun moment for them as they were all over each other before a lady interfered

The incident made Made declare that one cannot even trust fellow women around their partners

Grammy award nominee, Made Kuti, sparked reactions on social media after he shared his experience while he was on a flight with his partner.

The singer took to his Twitter page to narrate how he and his partner were all over each other before a lady who pretended to be a hairstylist interfered and got his babe's number.

Made Kuti shares strange flight experience with his partner. Credit: @madekuti.

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"A man saw me together with my partner on a flight holding hands, cuddling, etc He sent one lady (pretending to be a hairstylist) to collect my partner's number."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He further advised men to be on guard because one cannot even trust women around one's partner.

Made wondered how someone will see a happy couple and think of destruction, he admitted that his woman is beautiful.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to his tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Made's encounter with the man who used a fellow woman to get his partner.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Canada_hr_i_cm:

"Some men prefer ladies that are unreachable/unavailable to them. Makes the chase sweeter."

tunechi_jayy30:

"That man’s move was very tactical, pep like."

Jerrywalker01:

"A whole superstar like you, Grammy nominee, Fela's grandson, that man should be careful."

Irnerdu:

"I have seen this happen before, only this time the boyfriend beat up the man that stealthily collected number. Reason why I can never try this."

Made Kuti shares loved up photos with his girlfriend

Legit.ng previously reported that Made Kuti the grandson of Afrobeats legend, Fela Kuti took to social media to celebrate his girlfriend.

Inedoye Adanne Onyenso turned a year older on June 15, 2021, and her man took to his page to share some loved up photos.

Made who showered her with sweet words described his fashion model bae as an eternally lovable queen.

Source: Legit.ng