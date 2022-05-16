Prince Okojie, husband to Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has shared some photos from his birthday party

The photos showed the Okojies and some of their family friends who came to celebrate the big day with them

Mercy’s husband, in a lengthy message, appreciated and made prayers for those who came to honour him

Prince Okojie, the husband of popular actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, is currently making headlines over his birthday.

Mercy’s husband, in the latest post, shared some photos from his birthday party, which showed his family members, as well as friends, in a celebration mood.

Prince Okojie appreciates those who honoured him on his birthday. Credit: @princeodiokojie

In a lengthy message, Prince penned his appreciation to God for adding another year to his age. He also thanked his family members, friends, followers and well-wishers for the massive show of love.

An extract from his message read:

“On behalf of my humble self and beautiful wife, @mercyjohnsonokojie Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie, I want to thank you all once again for your prayers, goodwill messages and your kind words of love and accolades. It is my earnest prayers that as you took out time to celebrate me, may celebration and glad tidings never depart from your lives. May the joy and happiness that I feel right now quadruple in your homes and establishments.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over photos from Prince Okojie’s birthday party

See some of the reactions below:

queenarowosegbe:

"Happy birthday to you sir, age gracefully."

layo4sure:

"Happy birthday,God will continue to bless and up hold you,the rest of your years will be the best."

iamomenka2hot:

" See inside where mercy sit down."

clinician_suzzie:

"@mercyjohnsonokojie its the freedom you have with your husband for me❤️ even upfront of his friends pure love."

bomariekarim:

"Congratulations keep being together forever."

Mercy Johnson celebrates hubby on his birthday

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie never holds back when it comes to celebrating her family members most especially her man, Prince Okojie.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her dear husband as he added a new year.

She shared a lovely photo of him and showered him with beautiful words on his special day.

