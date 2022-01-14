Lovely photos from the 70th birthday of legendary actor, Adebayo Salami's wife, Alhaja Risikat Ejide Adebayo has hit the internet

The star-studded event was held in Lagos and it had a sizeable number of favourite movie stars in attendance

The traditional Eyo masquerade also performed at the birthday party that was anchored by Ijebu and Kamilu Compo

It was a big celebration for Alhaja Risikat Ejide Adebayo, the wife of legendary Nollywood actor, Adebayo Salami who clocked the landmark age of 70 recently.

Alhaja Risikat had a big celebration that had some of the finest names in the Yoruba movie industry in attendance.

Her husband, Adebayo Salami shared photos of guests at the star-studded party on his Instagram page and also sent his birthday wishes.

Stars attend Adebayo Salami's wife's birthday. Credit: @adebayo.salami

The traditional Eyo masquerade performed at the party that was co-hosted by Ijebu and Adekola Tijani.

Other stars that attended the party included, Fathia Balogun, Ijebu, Mr Latin, Kimilu Kompo, No Network, Aisha Lawal, among others.

Check out photos from the event below:

Check out more photos below:

Check out the video of Eyo performance below:

Birthday wishes

Nigerians have showered the celebrant with amazing birthday messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Leo_shawry:

"Happy birthday grandma, Am soo happy to see this type of party happen It always the way round."

Ayeteruolabisi:

"Happy birthday ma,iya daada, you deserve the best foreverly."

Ajoke_condner:

"May almighty Allah continue to protect you give you long life to eat fruit of your labor mashaa Allah ma.""

Deegoldevents:

"All this eyo sef dey block the celebrant."

Aminat.folashade:

"Happy birthday to you ma."

Mee_adors:

"God bless you for celebrating her so much, happy birthday mummy."

Source: Legit.ng