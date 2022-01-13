The first wife of Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami recently clocked 70 and she has been well celebrated by her family on social media

The actor and his kids decided to make the day extra special for the celebrant by buying her a new car

The birthday girl was seen in a video passionately holding on to her husband as she thanked him through happy tears

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello recently took to social media, full of praises for his wife Ejide who clocked 70 on Thursday, January 13.

The actor and his kids had something planned for their dear mum/wife as they pulled a surprise on her big day.

New whip alert

In a post shared by Oga Bello himself, his wife was surprised with a new Toyota Venza. He shared photos of the car and in the caption thanked God for the gift of family.

The actor also thanked his kids which might mean that the gift is a collective effort.

"Alhamdulillah for the blessings of family. Thank you my children."

See the post below:

Celebrant sheds happy tears

The celebrant's son, Femi Adebayo also took to his Instagram page with a video of the moment his mum received her birthday gift.

Oga Bello and his kids walked into the crowd that had gathered to see the surprise, and Ejide quickly hugged her husband while shedding tears of joy.

"Chai.. I was cutting onions here sha.. Who else is cutting onions? Reposted from @topeadebayosalami Mummy saying thank you to her Olowo ORI. Baba Gbogbo... Baba Oni Baba. Adebayo Salami Oga Bello @adebayo.salami Cc @olawale.s.adebayo @femiadebayosalami @teeplanetlimited. May your days be long sir. E pe funwa. Cheers "

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions

teefamous:

"Awwwwnn… This Is Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ God Bless Her New Age."

funmy4real:

"Congratulations mama, many more years ahead❤️"

do2dtun:

"The feeling ❤️ .. all I see is utmost respect, love, endearment and commitment to a cause.. good one to your family as a whole "

sotayogaga:

"Tears of joy."

odunomoadekola:

"Happy birthday to you Mummy."

iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday to mama more glorious years!"

Femi Adebayo shares rare beautiful photos of mother as she clocks 70

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo got his followers and celebrity friends gushing over his beautiful mum on social media.

The film star showered compliments on his mother as he announced that she clocked a year older on January 13.

Femi's dad, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello was also full of praises for his wife Ejide as she celebrated her.

