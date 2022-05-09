Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, opened a can of worms after she revealed why has not been featured in many Nollywood movies

The actress suggested that many producers demand sex for roles in movies and she is not ready to give in to such

Halima also made it known that she never left Nollywood and that she doesn't need to belong to a group

Ace Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar sparked reactions when she called out male movie producers for demanding to go down with female actresses for roles.

Halima took to her Twitter page to reveal that she only left Twitter and not Nollywood and declared that being active in Nollywood requires a lot.

Halima Abubakar speaks on sex for role. Credit: @halimabubakar

Source: Instagram

According to her, she now produces her own movies:

"I left Twitter not Nollywood. I produce my own movies. I no get strength for sex taking a break is necessary. I have won all awards so I won't be too hungry or belong to a group."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A fan asked:

"That means it's true that producers do demand sex from female actresses before casting them in movies."

She replied the fan:

"So many yes."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Halima's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Halima Abubakar's post about producers demanding sex for roles from actresses.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrspacelyy9:

"This is common knowledge. Most people in a position of power take advantage of it. Whether it’s your lecturer in university or your boss at work. It’s quite sickening."

Leaddyskincare:

"And she said this with her full chest..Wait for a counter write up by a colleague."

Callmedamy:

"Na the fact o when ordinary skit makers sef Dey ask."

Divas_take:

"Wait o, do they do it too with well known actresses,. I thought it is with only with up and coming ones. It is well o."

I started acting at 14 Halima Abubakar

Legit.ng previously reported that Halima Abubabakar engaged some of her fans who doubted that she is 36 years old.

The fans felt Halima has been around for so long to be 36 and they asked her to tell the world her real age.

Halima replied to the fans one after the other and stressed that she can't be lying about her age because she started acting at the tender age of 14.

Source: Legit.ng