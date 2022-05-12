Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli is sharing her early life experiences to motivate her fans on social media

The movie star narrated how everything started for her and vowed to motivate her followers to be successful in life

She also revealed that her mum was a single mother and she never visited the airport as a child let alone travel out, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Ace movie star, Omoni Oboli felt the need to motivate her followers on Instagram and she is doing it like a professional.

The beautiful actress shared how everything was rough for her as a child and revealed that she was raised by a single mother who struggled to make ends meet.

Omoni also stated that she lived in a face me and face you apartment and she never visited the airport as a child let alone travel out of the country.

According to her:

"I never visited the airport not to talk of traveling outside Nigeria as a kid. If I can get to where I am today, you CAN, truth is I'm just getting started. You don't have to like me but I will motivate you to succeed."

Nigerians react to Omoni Oboli's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Omoni Oboli's motivational post, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Paneo_kidscloset:

"You are a huge inspiration Mama."

Varjo_vee:

"Yes, this motivates me Ma..God bless you."

Petmorah:

"I love you. You give me strength each day to forge ahead and never relent. Though it looks rough and tough now but if you can get there, then I can go beyond. Thank you ma."

Koladeabdul:

"God bless you for this mama! I'm greatly inspired! I will also get there."

