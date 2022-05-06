Nigerian singer Davido has added yet another feather to his cap as he seems to play lawn tennis pretty well

In a video sighted online, several fans including white people gathered around the space as the singer did his serves

Mixed reactions however trailed the video on Instagram as some people pointed out Davido's love for attention

When popular Nigerian singer Davido is not shedding off in the gym or practising his punches, he is on the court showing off his lawn tennis skills.

In a video sighted online, Davido was seen in an impeccable all-white outfit with his racket as he played with another party on the other end of the court.

Davido seen playing lawn tennis as fans watch Photo credit: @notjustok

The singer served the ball as fans who hung around the area to watch him play hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's video

ol.uwaseun257:

"Davido the Real Puma Ambassador ❤️ no wonder dem collect am from Wizkid nothing concern my guy "

_minah_thrift:

"Wait na serena Williams dey play, why are they or standing like it’s Rafael Nadal playing?mtcheww."

djchrisrocka:

"I’m sorry, you don't play Lawn Tennis Like this!!"

iam.marcel_:

"This guy loves attention eh ‍♂️"

riosoft:

"He’s fun to be be around … this boy don’t have dull moment. With or without music he gets his fun."

tripzydzignz:

"Bad guy!!!! E just dey everywhere no be say e sabi we go dey hail am e don use money buy all of us "

samanigram:

"Always expensive!!"

soif.haq:

"How much 'the somebody' have to sign him!?"

