Nigerian music star Davido took his fans down memory lane in the spirit of throwbacks as he shared a rare photo of himself on social media.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel to share a photo from years ago when was a young boy.

Davido shares throwback photo. Credit: @chefchi @davido

Source: Instagram

The young Davido looked pretty much like his own son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, as he brightened up the photo with his trademark smile. He's got the big smile from a very young age.

Sharing the photo, it had the caption, "guess the artist". Well, it did not stress fans too much to know that it is the DMW boss that was in the picture.

Check out the photo below:

Nigerians react to Davido's childhood photo

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido's childhood photo, most of them pointed out the striking resemblance between the singer and his young son.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialeniolami7:

"Obo omo Adeleke."

Dodmost_:

"Since I was born happiness in my blood @davido."

Mystic__curves:

"You can’t tell me any other thing this is Ifeanyi. How the boy come look like him papa like this?"

Streetbarh:

"Davido looks pretty much like Ifeanyi when he was his age. Mehn nice one. OBO baddest."

Vogueby_ad:

"This is Ifeanyi pro max, what a striking resemblance. Davido I your gene strong."

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido had taken a trip down memory lane.

The much-loved musician posted a never-seen-before throwback photo of himself when he was just a little boy. He was seen rocking a complete suit and tie, with his black shoe looking shiny as he posed for the camera.

Davido's post stirred different reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng