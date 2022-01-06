Singer David has taken his fans and followers in the online community on a trip down memory lane

The much-loved musician posted a never-seen-before throwback photo of himself when he was just a little boy

Davido’s post stirred different reactions from social media users with some of them noting some of his features as a kid that are still noticeable in him as an adult

Nigerian singer Davido is known for occasionally giving his fans and followers on social media a look into his childhood days.

In a recent post shared to his Instastory channel, the 30BG musician posted a rare photo of himself when he was just a little boy.

Davido shared a funny throwback photo. Photo: @davido

Source: Facebook

Davido was seen rocking a complete suit and tie, with his black shoe looking shiny as he posed for the camera.

Check out the photo as spotted on his page below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react

Even if fans have seen several throwback pictures of Davido, this was entirely different from what he has shared in the past.

Many had different reactions to the photo as they pointed out some noticeable features the singer had as a kid and an adult.

Read comments spotted below:

___teggy said:

"The shoes sent me."

saucy_unusual said:

"It’s the shiny abolo shoe for me."

__amarachi._ said:

"mini OBO."

ifidonesesco_jr said:

"If you see big man pikin you must know.. He is a Silver child."

molar_bakes said:

"Ommoor his smile didn't change. It's the smile that gave him away so quickly."

theonlyhillson said:

"O.B.O got swagg since forever....Put some more respek on his name."

e.l.e.s.h_ said:

"Ayeeeee…Cause she wanti my love ooo, She no want désigner crooner."

Davido spotted buying bracelets from hawkers in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of Davido supporting Ghanaian business on his Instagram page.

Davido was captured patronizing some hawkers by the beachside in Ghana where he has been on vacation for some days.

Social media users joined Ednut in calling on Shatta Wale to come and see how Nigerians are supporting Ghanaians.

Source: Legit.ng