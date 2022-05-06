One of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, Wizkid’s throwback video recently reemerged on social media

In the old clip, the singer was seen doing choreography on stage with a group of professional dancers

Wizkid whined his waist and did some other energetic moves, bringing back memories f the days of hustle

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, also had his humble days before he became a big music star and an old video from that period has emerged online.

A throwback video recently made the rounds on social media of Wizkid sweating it out on stage while doing choreography with a group of dancers.

In the trending clip, the singer was performing on stage and joined his backup dancers to perform already rehearsed dance moves.

Old video of Wizkid dancing choreography on stage. Photos: @wizkidayo, @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

The singer made sure to show off his dancing prowess as he also whined his waist to the beat alongside his dancers.

This old video seemed a far cry from Wizkid’s newly accepted persona of someone who cannot be bothered enough to worry himself with energetic dance moves. See the clip below:

Internet users hail Wizkid

The reemergence of Wizkid’s old video left a number of internet users amused as they all laughed hard. Others however commended the singer’s hustle. Read some of their comments below:

Thve_mall:

“My baby did it all happy you’re the highest e no easy ❤️❤️.”

Diyaaaaa363:

“I'm embarrassed on Wizkid's behalf.”

Gaza3x:

“Him chairman that year na Dancer, he gats dance too.”

Dg01335:

“I miss that jam .”

Jj_cheenex:

“Forget oo wizzy sabi dance ooo.”

Kingin.gram_:

“Machala mi.”

Iam_gentlegee:

“And some f00ls will come and downgrade Wizkid hustle?”

Sundayesther49:

“Wahala.”

Interesting.

