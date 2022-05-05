Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu seriously lampooned the new generation of Nollywood actresses

The actor also name called and saluted some veteran actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade, Rita Dominic, and others who brought respect to the industry

He said the new generation of actress has dropped the standard drastically and they have other motives for joining the industry, Nigerians have reacted

The attitudes of the new generation of Nollywood actresses has made controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu come for them as he seriously lampooned them in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Uche commended the older generations of actresses and called out their names for setting a good standard in the industry.

Uche Maduagwu slams actresses. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"During the time of Genevieve Nnaji, Aunty Omotola, Rita Dominic, sister Kate, sister Ini Edo just to mention but a few, Nollywood was respected all over the world because of the standard and meritocracy of our movies."

He then declared that the new generation of actresses are mediocre who are out to get rich married men and also declared that despite big financial budgets for movies, acting has dropped drastically.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's rant

Social media users have reacted differently to Uche Maduagwu's statement about the new generation of Nollywood actresses.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Okoliebenedictaruddest:

"Oga Uche just said my mind though."

Pastorekweme:

"Bros country hard anyway na way leave dem make dem make money."

Ah_kwyn:

"Honestly, Genevieve and her colleagues made me dream to be an actress but now I am even scared of the industry cos of the name that comes with being a Nigerian actress…we still have good abs talented actress still."

Simeonreal:

"I rather watch Yoruba movies especially the funny ones than watch English Nolly wood movie. ashawo girls everywhere."

Reno4president:

"Well, take the message, don't bother about the messanger, but he spoke facts."

Source: Legit.ng