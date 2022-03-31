Nollywood controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has made some allegations against actresses in the movie industry

The actor said he was at a movie shoot where two female stars were fighting over the source of N130 million

Maduagwu claimed governors and married wealthy men were the ones sponsoring many of the actresses who show off online

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has hit out at actresses in the movie industry as he recounted an experience that happened at a movie location.

Maduagwu claimed two popular actresses exchanged words as they argued over the source of N130 million.

Uche Maduagwu cries out about many female actresses' lavish lifestyles.

Source: Instagram

He added that many of the actresses showing off million naira houses were sponsored by governors and married wealthy men.

The controversial actor wrote:

"Wow just Comot for a movie location where this two popular actress dey fight verbally over wetin me no know, but one thing they keep shouting Na "no be only me Governor dash gift, stop trying to make yourself look hardworking, where u too see 130 million" jesu, walahi no be only yoruba actress dey this table oh, 90% of nollywood actress showing off hundreds of million naira houses, abeg which oil company dem dey work for? Abi no be this same movie industry we dey together again?"

See the post below:

This is not the first time Uche would be making allegations against actresses. He once claimed that many popular female celebrities now date married wealthy men in and outside the country as he added that some of them have at least five phone numbers of these rich men.

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

honeylove965:

"My brother the thing tire everybody ooo according to them is hard work hmmmmmmm."

bright_okechukwu:

"Trying so hard, everyone na celebrity now."

Emeka Ike weighs in on immunity clause for celebrities

Nollywood veteran actor Emeka Ike sparked mixed reactions on social media after he reacted to the call for an immunity clause for celebrities in the country.

Emeka, in his statement, stressed that celebrities bring more to the table than politicians who enjoy immunity during their terms in office.

He stressed that some celebrities with millions of fans couldn't afford security escort in public gatherings.

