Veteran Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu, is bereaved and she made the announcement to her fans on social media

The movie star shared a photo on Instagram and declared that she has lost her dear mother at the age of 101

A number of Remi's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their condolence messages to her over the great loss

Veteran Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu, is mourning the death of her aged mother and has expressed her feelings on social media.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of the deceased on her verified Instagram page and revealed that she was aged 101 before her demise.

Remi Surutu loses mother. Credit: @therealremisurutu

Source: Instagram

Remi seemed to be so much into her mother as she declared that words failed her while paying tribute to the centenarian.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Maami is Gone at 101 words failed me."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians console Remi Surutu

A number of Remi's fans and celebrity colleagues have sent their condolences to her and her family over the demise of her centenarian mother.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamadeniyitayo:

"May the Almighty rest her soul take heart ma @therealremisurutu."

Ronkeoshodioke:

"May mama soul RIP @therealremisurutu sorry Anuty mi."

Adeolufunsho:

"Oh wow ,she don try ooo, God will grant her a good rest."

Shade_shittu:

"Accept my condolences ma, may God have mercy on her."

Omotola_adebayo1:

"So sorry momma, you did your very best for grandma, accept my condolence."

Bolatito___:

"Accept my condolences ma, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace ️ stay strong ma."

Officialsholakosoko:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Good night mama."

Orekelewajoke:

"Grandmaaaaaaaaa oremiiiiii.you lived baby girl,you lived life.thank you for all your prayers,your warm hugs,your jokes& your love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️fly with the Angel grandma."

Nkechi Blessing reacts to mother's death

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that another actress, Nkechi Blessing lost her mother after a short battle with a stomach ache.

The actress eulogised her late mother who died just a few days before her birthday that she could have begged for money if that was what the doctors needed to keep her alive.

Nkechi revealed that she already made her mother a landlady in Lagos but she did not live to see the big surprise.

Source: Legit.ng