Davido's third baby mama Chioma is celebrating her 27th birthday today and as expected, he has taken to social media to give her a shout out

The singer shared a beautiful photo of the mother of his son on his Instagram page and prayed for her

Nigerians have however read more meaning to the post as many pointed out the Davido is still in love with Chioma

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma clocked 27 on April 30 and the singer has taken out time to send her a special birthday message.

In a post sighted on his Instagram story channel, Davido shared a photo of Chioma which appeared to have been taken for the special occasion and wrote a lovely note.

Davido's Chioma turns 27 Photo credit: @davido/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

The singer also prayed for the mother of his son as he urged her to have fun on her special day because she deserves it.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

urennah_:

"At least it’s not mama ifeanyi this year,love to see this"

abisinuola_ifemidayo:

"What's Chiom chiomI am expected to see Bae"

softsandy262:

"Next year will be happy birthday wifey "

officialbeckyjohnn:

"He still loves her."

lings__andscentsmainpage:

"Em be like say they don settle"

_special_tee:

"Davido should leave diz girl to move on with her life abeg, he had his chance and he misused it, he should Leave her to focus on her new relationship."

nana_official___:

"David love’s chioma, you can’t tell me nada at least this year no be mama Ify "

qudrat_ayodele_zubair:

"At least he don receive small small sense, no more mama ify."

