From indications, Davido's third and apparently favourite baby mama. Chioma has moved on from the singer

The mum of one was recently in Dubai with her son and from a video that has gone viral, Chef Chi was there with her new lover as well

From reactions on social media, a lot of Nigerians are happy that Davido's ex-fiancee has finally gotten the love she deserves

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma has sparked reactions online after a video of her and her alleged new lover, King, surfaced on social media.

In the video, the pair appeared to have spent time together in Dubai as King proudly showed her off on his Snapchat.

Chioma's alleged new lover shows her off Photo credit: @davido/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In another part of the video, Chioma was seen wearing King's jacket as she danced, while he showed the mum of one in a feel-good video by the poolside.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

wealth044:

"If she move on I swear she’s a champ."

temmiey_:

"If this is true , opor fun Chioma oh , I’m so happy for her."

aniekemeudoinyang:

"No wonder David run go Sophia comment section."

pearlmiimii:

"I’m happy for her!! Well deserved! I hope he treats her right! ❤️"

marcusbekky:

"Davido will understand now that you cant settle down while you are still in the world nobody has ever done it in his prime, congrats to Davido too for his freedom too."

preetymma:

"Why do I feel she's fooling herself?"

_ceelearh:

"I hope it's true, she deserves all the happiness in the world abeg!"

essa_savage:

"Life happens mehn , life most go on . I wish her all the best as long as she’s happy. Love u Chioma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Ifeanyi scatters Davido’s tastefully furnished living room

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house cost and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoons on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from the floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Source: Legit.ng